We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.27, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 22.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UUUU is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.53 million, up 2049.39% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $18.38 million, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +1008.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UUUU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.