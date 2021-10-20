We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.50, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 16.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 938.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.8 billion, up 57.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $273.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1593.94% and +50.75%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.39% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XOM has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.76.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.63 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.