We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.54, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 6.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. On that day, AAWW is projected to report earnings of $4.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $999.65 million, up 23.43% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.06 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion, which would represent changes of +10.17% and +20.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, AAWW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.72.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.