We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $24.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 14.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion, which would represent changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.