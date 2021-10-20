We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Signet (SIG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $89.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 11.2% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SIG to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 509.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.07 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +377.25% and +36.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.21% higher within the past month. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note SIG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.
Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.