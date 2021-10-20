We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) closed at $23.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 23.84% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
SU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 320% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.07 billion, up 87.11% from the prior-year quarter.
SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $30.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +287.27% and +63.52%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.99% higher. SU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, SU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.03, which means SU is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.