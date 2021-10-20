Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line, however, declined almost 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Results were primarily supported by an improvement in non-interest income and provision benefit. However, an increase in non-interest expenses, lower net interest income, and a decline in loan balances were the headwinds.
 
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $122.6 million, down 1.9% year over year.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $351.5 million, up 1.7% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.6 million.

Net interest income was $214 million, down nearly 1% from the prior-year quarter. Net yield on interest-earning assets contracted 39 basis points (bps) to 2.58%.

Non-interest income was $137.5 million, growing 6.1%. The upswing resulted from an increase in all fee income components, except for loan fees and sales, and other fees.

Non-interest expenses increased 10.9% to $211.6 million, primarily due to a rise in all cost components, except for equipment costs.

Efficiency ratio increased to 59.95% from 55.00% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.

As of Sep 30, 2021, total loans were $15.1 billion, down 3.1% sequentially. Total deposits as of the same date were $28.1 billion, up 2.4%. Total stockholders’ equity was $3.5 billion as of Sep 30, 2021, down modestly.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $7.4 million against a provision of $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.10%, down from 0.18% recorded in the year-earlier quarter.

Total non-performing assets as of Sep 30, 2021, were $10.5 million, plunging 73.9% year over year.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Sep 30, 2021, Tier I leverage ratio was 9.31%, down from 9.39% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 9.71% from the prior-year quarter’s 10.11%.

At the end of the third quarter, return on average assets was 1.40%, down from the year-ago period’s 1.71%. Return on average common equity was 13.74%, down from 15.21% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Commerce Bancshares repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $69.80.

Our Take

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are likely to continue benefiting from a rise in deposit balances and efforts to strengthen fee income sources. However, low interest rates and rising expenses keep hurting its financials.
 

