New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 27% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that provides contract development and manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) provides banking products and services to business and individual clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC - Free Report) is a medical technology company that designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

