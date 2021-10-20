We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 27% downward over the last 30 days.
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
iBio, Inc. (IBIO - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that provides contract development and manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) provides banking products and services to business and individual clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC - Free Report) is a medical technology company that designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.