Nokia (NOK) to Power Sunrise UPC's Network in Switzerland
Nokia Corp.’s (NOK - Free Report) Digital Operations software has been deployed by Sunrise UPC Communications to modernize its Operations Support Systems (OSS).
Sunrise UPC, a subsidiary of Liberty Global (LBTYA - Free Report) , is the largest private telecommunications company in Switzerland. It provides mobile, Internet, TV, and fixed network services to residential customers and businesses.
Nokia’s Digital Operations software delivers an application programming interface fulfillment solution that eliminates silo-based network management and enables cutting-edge product launches by leveraging 5G and IoT.
Nokia intends to support Sunrise UPC’s OSS modernization to enable the latter to increase network management efficiency.
Nokia’s shares have gained 38.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.9%.
The deployment underscores the need for operations and business systems to work together for the monetization of 5G use cases. Nokia and Sunrise UPC are using joint continuous integration or continuous delivery deployment and testing framework to further increase productivity.
Nokia’s fulfillment solution modernizes OSS catalog, inventory, order management, and provisioning with pre-integrated processes for end-to-end automation. Its intelligent automation significantly improves the speed at which Sunrise UPC can deploy new solutions and better serve its customers.
Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made significant progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is likely to help it grow profitably in 2022 and beyond.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Motorola pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.