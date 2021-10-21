Viavi (VIAV) Upgrades OneAdvisor-800 to Validate O-RAN Deployment

Viavi Solutions Inc. ( VIAV Quick Quote VIAV - Free Report) has upgraded its avant-garde field test instrument for open radio access network (O-RAN) deployment. Dubbed OneAdvisor-800, the device has been specifically designed to simplify test process automation and deliver support throughout the entire network lifecycle. It is touted as the industry’s first test instrument that supports the field installation of O-RAN radios. The platform enables service providers to accelerate deployments in a hassle-free manner with minimized installation issues. At a time when mobile service providers and equipment manufacturers across the globe are scouting for ways to deploy 5G at scale at various cell sites, the upgraded OneAdvisor-800 comes as a savior as it significantly lowers hefty infrastructure costs. Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. It is considered a leader in O-RAN specifications development, field workforce solutions, and wireless lab validation platforms. It boasts an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform installation and maintenance tasks. Viavi’s OneAdvisor-800 is an all-in-one cell site installation and maintenance test tool that enables cell site technicians to test radio frequency and fiber from a single instrument. It has been particularly designed to address the evolving requirements of contractors and service providers for establishing an enhanced 5G infrastructure. The OneAdvisor-800 cell site tool can be upgraded with the O-DU (Open Distributed Unit) Emulation application to verify field deployment of O-RAN radios. As a result, the augmented solution now supports capabilities for O-RAN radio verification, and fiber inspection and characterization. OneAdvisor-800 test process automation eliminates manual intervention and lowers training costs. With enhanced tool efficiency, the device covers all LTE and 5G-enabled radio types and replaces multiple independent tools with greater scalability. Further, the addition of O-DU Emulation application enables this single, modular instrument to simplify site verification while avoiding truck rolls in the future with guided workflows. Driven by such robust characteristics, the revamped OneAdvisor-800 is expected to bolster the adoption of open radio access networks among service providers, thanks to lower costs of deployment and faster time-to-market. The introduction of O-RAN radio verification is likely to streamline and validate the overall tower installation process with effective test process automation. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Viavi (VIAV) Upgrades OneAdvisor-800 to Validate O-RAN Deployment
Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) has upgraded its avant-garde field test instrument for open radio access network (O-RAN) deployment. Dubbed OneAdvisor-800, the device has been specifically designed to simplify test process automation and deliver support throughout the entire network lifecycle. It is touted as the industry’s first test instrument that supports the field installation of O-RAN radios.
The platform enables service providers to accelerate deployments in a hassle-free manner with minimized installation issues. At a time when mobile service providers and equipment manufacturers across the globe are scouting for ways to deploy 5G at scale at various cell sites, the upgraded OneAdvisor-800 comes as a savior as it significantly lowers hefty infrastructure costs.
Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. It is considered a leader in O-RAN specifications development, field workforce solutions, and wireless lab validation platforms. It boasts an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform installation and maintenance tasks.
Viavi’s OneAdvisor-800 is an all-in-one cell site installation and maintenance test tool that enables cell site technicians to test radio frequency and fiber from a single instrument. It has been particularly designed to address the evolving requirements of contractors and service providers for establishing an enhanced 5G infrastructure.
The OneAdvisor-800 cell site tool can be upgraded with the O-DU (Open Distributed Unit) Emulation application to verify field deployment of O-RAN radios. As a result, the augmented solution now supports capabilities for O-RAN radio verification, and fiber inspection and characterization.
OneAdvisor-800 test process automation eliminates manual intervention and lowers training costs. With enhanced tool efficiency, the device covers all LTE and 5G-enabled radio types and replaces multiple independent tools with greater scalability. Further, the addition of O-DU Emulation application enables this single, modular instrument to simplify site verification while avoiding truck rolls in the future with guided workflows.
Driven by such robust characteristics, the revamped OneAdvisor-800 is expected to bolster the adoption of open radio access networks among service providers, thanks to lower costs of deployment and faster time-to-market. The introduction of O-RAN radio verification is likely to streamline and validate the overall tower installation process with effective test process automation.
Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
