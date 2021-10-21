Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Boosts 5G With Managed Network Services

Sierra Wireless, Inc. ( SWIR Quick Quote SWIR - Free Report) has unveiled 5G Managed Network Service to establish a streamlined network infrastructure on the back of superior speed and ultra-low latency cellular wireless connectivity. The service will be available to customers in the United States from the fourth quarter of 2021. Headquartered in Richmond, Canada, Sierra Wireless is a multinational wireless communications equipment designer and manufacturer that empowers businesses to bring about a revolutionary change to thrive in today’s connected economy. The company has shipped more than 168 million Internet of Things (IoT)-powered devices. With more than two decades of experience in the wireless domain, the company boasts a varied range of connectivity services and cellular modules to offer complete Device-to-Cloud IoT solutions with utmost security. Thanks to its comprehensive suite of IoT solutions, the entity bolsters data-driven transformation and is known for creating lucrative opportunities across a plethora of industry verticals. Industrial companies across a range of sectors capitalize on Sierra Wireless’ Industrial IoT to revamp their business models and monitor their assets, thereby ensuring a strong relationship with customers. The IoT provider’s Managed Network Services launch comes as a boon, especially at a time when service providers are migrating toward cost-efficient, high-quality Internet connectivity which is crucial for business growth. This 5G-powered service comes in three different options — Basic, Premium, and Pro. Basic is a hassle-free offering that has been specifically designed for companies that opt for a cost-effective backup cellular solution for non-critical systems such as inventory management and back-office operations. Premium supports mission-critical applications like security monitoring and medical systems. It involves all the features of Basic along with proactive monitoring. Pro caters to companies that need a primary gateway service, supporting personalized management requirements. The platform is a fully managed portfolio of offerings that delivers cost-effective Internet management under a single vendor for a complete solution with greater reliability. With seamless management, it does not involve any upfront equipment purchase cost and ensures business-critical functions with connectivity uptime. It provides end-to-end broadband solutions for enhanced connectivity in healthcare, kiosk/POS, and distance e-learning applications. The solution is also compatible with Sierra Wireless’ XR Series 5G routers that not only simplify day-to-day operations but also facilitate seamless 5G deployments, driven by avant-garde network performance. On the back of such robust characteristics, the communications equipment company’s latest launch is expected to transform the business landscape with 5G technology’s state-of-the-art capabilities. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
