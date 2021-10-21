Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 30 days.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG - Free Report) explores for and develops gold mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) - free report >>

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) - free report >>

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) - free report >>

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) - free report >>

Published in

gold restaurants travel-leisure