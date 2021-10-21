We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 30 days.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG - Free Report) explores for and develops gold mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
