MarineMax (HZO) Lined Up for Q4 Earnings: Factors to Note
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Oct 26, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $507.7 million, indicating an improvement of 27.3% from the prior-year reported figure.
However, the bottom line of this world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has moved down by a couple of cents to $1.16 in the past seven days. The figure suggests a decline from earnings of $1.19 per share reported in the year-ago period.
Notably, this Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin of 23.3%.
Meanwhile, the consensus estimates for fiscal 2021 revenues and earnings currently stand at $2.11 billion and $6.48 per share, respectively. On its last earnings call, management guided high teens growth in same-store sales and projected earnings between $6.40 and $6.55 per share for fiscal 2021.
Factors to Note
MarineMax’s significant geographic reach, product diversification and stellar demand are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. We note that the company has been largely benefiting as consumers embrace and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it to better engage with customers.
Also, the company’s investments in high-margin businesses such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations bode well. Impressively, its strategic acquisitions have been playing a major role in driving the top line. MarineMax’s recent buyouts of Cruisers Yachts and Nisswa Marine have further strengthened its position in the industry.
While aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore the ongoing supply chain issue and rising SG&A expenses. Industry experts cautioned that persistent supply chain issues may cause delivery delays.
MarineMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MarineMax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MarineMax has an Earnings ESP of -2.25% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Gildan Activewear (GIL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Hanesbrands (HBI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.