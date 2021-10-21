We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is RCM Technologies (RCMT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RCMT and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.
RCM Technologies is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 276 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT's full-year earnings has moved 28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, RCMT has gained about 208.21% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 19.41% on average. This means that RCM Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, RCMT belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.46% so far this year, meaning that RCMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
RCMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.