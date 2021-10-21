NVR's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, New Orders Decline Y/Y

NVR, Inc. ( NVR Quick Quote NVR - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected earnings for third-quarter 2021. Nonetheless, both the top and bottom lines improved impressively from the year-ago period on the back of solid demand. The company has been witnessing strong demand for new homes. Yet, uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption owing to the COVID-19 pandemic along with related governmental actions persist. Also, uncertain effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for homes, and the mortgage market may put pressure on future operational and financial performance. Inside the numbers
The company reported earnings of $86.44 per share, lagging the consensus mark of $94.38 by 8.4%. The reported figure increased 33% from the prior-year figure of $65.11 per share.
Total revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $2.4 billion for the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 20% on a year-over-year basis backed by solid homebuilding revenues.
Segment Details Homebuilding: Revenues in the segment totaled $2.34 billion, up 22% from the year-ago level. The metric also topped the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion by 3.5%. Gross margin improved 220 basis points to 22.2%. New orders fell 22% from the prior year to 5,201 units. The average sales price of new orders, however, rose 15% from the prior-year quarter to $442,000. Cancellation rate was 9.2% for the quarter compared with 11.8% in the year-ago period. Settlements were up 10% year over year to 5,180 units. Average active communities totaled 414, down from 465 reported at third-quarter 2020. Quarter-end backlog on a unit basis was flat with the prior-year figure of 12,145 but increased 15% on a dollar basis to $5.37 billion. Mortgage Banking: Mortgage banking fees decreased 14.8% year over year to $59 million. Mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.62 billion, up 17% year over year. Capture rate was 88% for the third quarter, down from 89% a year ago. Financials
At third quarter-end, NVR had cash and cash equivalents for Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking of $2.68 billion and $22 million compared with $2.71 billion and $63.5 million, respectively, at 2020-end.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
NVR, which shares space with
PulteGroup Inc. ( PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) in the same industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Lennar Corporation ( LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) — which currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31, 2021) earnings release. Quarterly earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same, thanks to unprecedented supply chain challenges. Also, the company’s quarterly deliveries came below the guided range. KB Home ( KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report) — currently sporting a Zacks Rank #3 — reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results (ended Aug 31, 2021). Although earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same owing to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly from a year ago, buoyed by strong housing market demand.
Image: Bigstock
NVR's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, New Orders Decline Y/Y
NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected earnings for third-quarter 2021. Nonetheless, both the top and bottom lines improved impressively from the year-ago period on the back of solid demand.
The company has been witnessing strong demand for new homes. Yet, uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption owing to the COVID-19 pandemic along with related governmental actions persist. Also, uncertain effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for homes, and the mortgage market may put pressure on future operational and financial performance.
Inside the numbers
The company reported earnings of $86.44 per share, lagging the consensus mark of $94.38 by 8.4%. The reported figure increased 33% from the prior-year figure of $65.11 per share.
NVR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NVR, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote
Total revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $2.4 billion for the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 20% on a year-over-year basis backed by solid homebuilding revenues.
Segment Details
Homebuilding: Revenues in the segment totaled $2.34 billion, up 22% from the year-ago level. The metric also topped the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion by 3.5%. Gross margin improved 220 basis points to 22.2%.
New orders fell 22% from the prior year to 5,201 units. The average sales price of new orders, however, rose 15% from the prior-year quarter to $442,000. Cancellation rate was 9.2% for the quarter compared with 11.8% in the year-ago period. Settlements were up 10% year over year to 5,180 units. Average active communities totaled 414, down from 465 reported at third-quarter 2020.
Quarter-end backlog on a unit basis was flat with the prior-year figure of 12,145 but increased 15% on a dollar basis to $5.37 billion.
Mortgage Banking: Mortgage banking fees decreased 14.8% year over year to $59 million. Mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.62 billion, up 17% year over year. Capture rate was 88% for the third quarter, down from 89% a year ago.
Financials
At third quarter-end, NVR had cash and cash equivalents for Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking of $2.68 billion and $22 million compared with $2.71 billion and $63.5 million, respectively, at 2020-end.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
NVR, which shares space with PulteGroup Inc. (PHM - Free Report) in the same industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) — which currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31, 2021) earnings release. Quarterly earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same, thanks to unprecedented supply chain challenges. Also, the company’s quarterly deliveries came below the guided range.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) — currently sporting a Zacks Rank #3 — reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results (ended Aug 31, 2021). Although earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same owing to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly from a year ago, buoyed by strong housing market demand.