Interpublic Group (IPG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.6%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 19% on a year-over-year basis.
Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.3% and increased 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to organic net revenues increase of 15% and foreign currency translation was positive 1.1%. Total revenues of $2.54 billion increased 19.6% year over year.
In the past year, shares of Interpublic have surged 98.5% compared with a 49.3% increase of the industry it belongs to.
Operating Results
Operating income in the quarter came in at $351.5 million, up 41.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Operating margin on net revenues surged to 15.5% from 12.7% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues also increased to 13.8% from 11.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITA came in at $373 million, up 38.2% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues increased to 16.5% from 13.8% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues rose to 14.7% from 12.7% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses of $2.2 billion increased 16.7% year over year.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2021, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $2.49 billion compared with $2.34 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $3.45 billion compared with $3.47 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
During the third quarter, the company paid out a cash dividend of 27 cents per share, amounting to $106.2 million.
Currently, Interpublic carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
