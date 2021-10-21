We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let’s take a closer look at the stock’s year-to-date performance to find out.
Dell Technologies is one of 646 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell Technologies' full-year earnings has moved 4.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, Dell Technologies has moved about 52.31% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.34% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 25.59% year to date.
For Cisco Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.96% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Looking more specifically, Dell Technologies belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.51% this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Cisco Systems belongs to the Computer - Networking industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has gained 26.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dell Technologies and Cisco Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.