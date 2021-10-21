We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Teladoc Health's (TDOC) Earnings in Q3?
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, 2021, after the market closes.
Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teladoc Health’s third-quarter loss of 63 cents per share indicates a deterioration from the loss of 13 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for sales of $516.66 million suggests a 78.89% rise from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Factors to Note
Revenues are likely to have gained from higher Access Fee revenues. The increase in access fee revenues might have been primarily led by the acquisitions of Livongo and InTouch Health, both of which generate a chunk of revenues from subscription access fees as well as growth in direct-to-consumer mental health, which is sold on a subscription basis.
Total expenses are expected to have escalated in the quarter, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing, sales, technology and development, legal and regulatory, acquisition and integration-related costs as well as general and administrative expenses.
For the to-be-reported quarter, the company anticipates total visits in the range of 3.4-3.6 million. Total paid membership is projected between 52 million and 53 million members. Visit-fee-only access members are envisioned to be approximately 22 million individuals.
Earnings Surprise History
The company’s bottom line beat estimates in two of the last four quarters (missing the mark on the remaining two occasions), the average surprise being 32.42%.
Teladoc Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Teladoc Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Teladoc Health, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Teladoc Health this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here as elaborated below.
Earnings ESP: Teladoc Health has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: Teladoc Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
