Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.81, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 17.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.55 billion, up 9.57% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.15% and +8.93%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BMY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.01.
Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BMY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.