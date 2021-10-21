We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $284.10, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 9.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $364.76 million, up 56.91% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.07% and +60.81%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRWD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CRWD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 602.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 70.66, which means CRWD is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 24.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.62 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.