Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT - Free Report) provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN - Free Report) is a silver mining and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW - Free Report) provides content delivery and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE - Free Report) is a clinical stage genetic medicine company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) - free report >>

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) - free report >>

Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) - free report >>

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) - free report >>

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks medical