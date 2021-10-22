We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Euroseas (ESEA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Euroseas is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ESEA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 34.27% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 470.17% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 10.58%. This shows that Euroseas is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, ESEA belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 66.40% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track ESEA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.