What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q3 Earnings?
Waste Management, Inc. (WM - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before the bell.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q3 Expectations
Favorable impact of acquisition revenues and growth from yield are likely to have boosted Waste Management’s third-quarter 2021 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.55 billion, indicating growth of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
Segment-wise, the consensus mark for Collection segment revenues is pegged at $2.75 billion, implying growth of 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Landfill segment revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, implying growth of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for Transfer segment revenues stands at $531 million, suggesting an increase of 10.2% year over year. The consensus estimate for Recycling segment revenues is pegged at $365 million, indicating growth of 25.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.33, implying year-over-year growth of 22%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of -1.93% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.