Is a Beat in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q3 Earnings?
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before market open.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s third-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $2 billion, indicating growth of 8.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Segment wise, Ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by strength across bank loan rating activity, structured finance and high-yield bond issuance, new-entity ratings, fees associated with surveillance, and Rating Evaluation Service activity. Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data Management Solutions, Credit Risk Services and Desktop. Platts revenues are likely to have benefited from growth in the core subscription business. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across asset-linked fees and data & custom subscriptions.
Revenue growth is likely to have boosted S&P Global’s third-quarter 2021 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.18 per share, indicating growth of 11.6% from the year-ago period reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.
S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.