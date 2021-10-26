How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in CBRE Group Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CBRE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
CBRE Group's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at CBRE Group's main business drivers.
Headquartered in Dallas, TX, CBRE Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offering a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas across the globe. The services include facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. With more than 100,000 employees the company serves clients in more than 100 countries.
CBRE Group reports on three global business segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. However, effective Jan 1, 2021, the company’s organizational structure has been realigned.
Advisory Services offers a broad range of services globally. This includes property leasing, property sales, mortgage services, property management, and valuation.
Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) offers an extensive suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services to occupiers of real estate, including facilities management and project management.
Notably, effective Jan 1, 2021, transaction services were completely moved under the Advisory Services segment, while project management was entirely moved under the Global Workplace Solutions segment. Earlier transaction services and project management were divided between the Global Workplace Solutions segment and the Advisory Services segment.
Real Estate Investments includes investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and the U.K.; and flexible office space solutions.
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in CBRE Group ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in October 2011 would be worth $6,796.60, or a 579.66% gain, as of October 25, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 267.04% and the price of gold went up 1.32% over the same time frame.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for CBRE too.
Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry over the past three months. In addition, the recent trend in the earnings estimate revisions for 2021 suggests a favorable outlook for the company. Its performance in the recent quarters reflects the benefits from diversifying across asset type, business lines, client type and geography, plus the expansion of its resilient business in recent years. The company is well poised to ride its growth curve in the upcoming days on the back of its wide real estate products and services offerings, healthy outsourcing business, strategic buyouts, technology investments and solid balance-sheet strength. However, stiff competition from regional and local players poses challenge. Also, unfavorable foreign currency movement and uneasiness in some economies is likely to impact its top-line growth.The stock is up 7.67% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.