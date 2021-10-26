We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boot Barn (BOOT) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Factors to Note
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) is likely to see top- and bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results on Oct 27, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $294.6 million, indicating an increase of almost 59.7% from the year-ago figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at 94 cents, which suggests a sharp jump from earnings of 20 cents a share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.
The Irvine, CA-based lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 37%.
Key Factors to Note
Boot Barn has been successfully navigating through the challenging environment, courtesy of merchandising strategies, omni-channel capabilities and better expense management as well as marketing. This combined with the remodeling and expansion of the store base has helped it gain market share, and in turn revenues.
Amid the pandemic, the company’s e-commerce business has been strong. Management has been boosting the omni-channel offerings to enhance customers’ experience through buy online pickup in-store, buy online curbside pickup, in-store fulfillment, same-day delivery, and buy online return in-store.
It has been witnessing robust merchandise margin driven by improved full price selling and growth in exclusive brand penetration. It has been seeing strength in categories like work boots, men's and ladies’ western apparel, men's and ladies’ western boots, hats and non-flame resistant work apparel.
While the aforesaid factors boost optimism, ongoing supply chain issues and rising freight costs remain concerns. Also, any increase in operating expenses due to higher store payroll and overhead might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s margins.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Boot Barn this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Boot Barn has a Zacks Rank #2 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
