Here's How Deckers (DECK) is Placed Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results on Oct 28, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $761.8 million, indicating an improvement of 22.2% from the prior-year reported figure.
The bottom line of this designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, and accessories is expected to improve year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has increased 2.5% to $3.68 over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase from earnings of $3.58 reported in the year-ago period. In the last reported quarter, this Goleta, CA-based company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.
Key Factors to Note
Deckers’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, investment in supply chain and logistics infrastructure, and customer-centric product and marketing strategies. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing an innovative line of products and enhancing direct-to-consumer business contribution might have acted as a tailwind.
Keeping pace with the changing trends, Deckers has been constantly developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. The company has been making substantial investments to strengthen its online presence and enhance shopping experience.
We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales at UGG, HOKA ONE ONE and Teva brands are pegged at $463 million, $215 million and $29.4 million, indicating an increase of 11.5%, 50.2% and 6.1%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales at Sanuk brand is pegged at $9.5 million, flat compared with the year-ago period.
While aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot rule out operational headwinds like capacity constraints and elevated costs with respect to warehouse employee safety and payroll costs. Again, operating limitations in certain geographies due to the ongoing pandemic may have hurt second-quarter sales to an extent. Any increase in marketing expenses and logistics costs might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s margins.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Deckers this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Deckers has an Earnings ESP of +9.94% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Hanesbrands (HBI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Gildan Activewear (GIL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.