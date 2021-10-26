Back to top

Company News for Oct 25, 2021

  • Shares of American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) company jumped 5.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF - Free Report) shares soared 12.7% after it reported third-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 per share.
  • Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) gained 6.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share.
  • Autoliv, Inc.’s (ALV - Free Report) shares declined 3.2% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.

