Factors Setting the Tone for McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings

McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.46 per share, indicating an improvement of 10.8% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $6,024 million, suggesting growth of 11.2% from the year-ago reported quarter.

Factors to Note

McDonald's third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its expansion efforts, robust digitalization, loyalty program and comps growth. The company has been gaining from its drive-thru facility. Previously, the company had stated that more than 80% of its restaurants across 100 markets globally provide delivery. In the United States, 95% of its restaurants provide drive-thru facility. Over the past year, delivery sales mix has doubled in Australia, Canada and the United States. During the first half of 2021, it recorded approximately $8 billion in digital sales in its top six markets, reflecting a gain of 70% compared with last year.

After reporting dismal comps in the trailing four quarters due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company reported robust comps in first and second-quarter 2021. The uptrend is likely to have continued in the third quarter. In the quarter to be reported, global comps advanced 40.5% against a decline of 23.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Robust company-operated restaurants sales and franchise-operated restaurants revenues might have driven the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for company-operated restaurants sales is pegged at $2,522 million, indicating an improvement of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for franchise-operated restaurants revenues stands at $3,389 million, suggesting growth of 11.3% from the prior-year reported figure. However, dismal traffic might have weighed on the company’s third-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for McDonald's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

McDonald's has an Earnings ESP of -0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.90% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.


