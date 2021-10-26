Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS Quick Quote HAS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 110%. Q3 Estimates
Factors Setting the Tone for Hasbro's (HAS) Q3 Earnings
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 110%.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.73 per share, compared with the prior-year reported figure of $1.88. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,957 million, indicating growth of 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Factors to Note
Hasbro’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid growth in its e-com revenues, increased focus on eOne Content, strong gaming demand and product development. Its robust Digital Gaming and Entertainment revenues growth might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. The company has been benefiting from robust growth in markers like Europe, North America and Latin America.
The company has a vast gaming portfolio and it has been refining gaming experiences across a multitude of platforms including face-to-face gaming, off-the-board gaming and digital gaming experiences in mobile. This along with expansion of online offerings might have driven the third-quarter performance. The company’s gaming category, which includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, BABY ALIVE and MY LITTLE PONY, has been performing well.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter Emerging Brands revenues is pegged at $186 million, indicating growth of 20% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect dismal performance of Franchise Brands and Partner Brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise Brands and Partner Brands stands at $779 million and $385 million, suggesting a decline of 3.6% and 5.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Reduced customer ordering, supply chain delays and other pandemic related disruptions may have weighed on the third-quarter performance.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Hasbro has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -6.09%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +172.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.