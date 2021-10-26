In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Rollins (ROL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.
Q2 Highlights
Rollins reported better-than-expected results in second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure by 33.3%. Revenues of $638.2 million beat the consensus mark by 5.9% and rose 15.3% year over year.
Expectations This Time Around
Acquisitions, customer growth and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, benefiting commercial pest control, residential pest control as well as termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $641.8 million, indicating 10% year-over-year growth.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating an increase of 17.7% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.