CRISPR (CRSP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on updates on
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ( CRSP Quick Quote CRSP - Free Report) progress with its pipeline candidates when it reports third-quarter 2021 results.
The company’s earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other three occasions, with the average earnings surprise being 21.6%. In the last reported quarter, CRISPR reported an earnings surprise of 125.3%.
Shares of the company have plunged 37.6% so far this year compared with the
industry’s 10.9% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.
Factors to Consider
With no approved product in its portfolio, CRISPR’s top line mainly comprises grants and collaboration revenues. The company is solely dependent on
Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( VRTX Quick Quote VRTX - Free Report) for collaboration revenues. In the last reported quarter, revenues increased year over year, a trend that most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
CRISPR made rapid progress with the development of its lead pipeline candidate CTX001, the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy. The candidate is currently in a phase I/II study for treating sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in partnership with Vertex. The gene-editing therapy candidate has demonstrated a consistent and sustained response to treatment in the given patient population.
The company is also developing three gene-edited allogeneic cell therapy programs consisting of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) candidates, namely CTX110, CTX120, and CTX130, for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers.
Earlier this month, it announced updated positive top-line data from the ongoing phase I CARBON study on CTX110 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from the study demonstrated the potential of CTX110 to produce durable remissions, which are similar to the approved autologous CD19 CAR-T therapies on an intent-to-treat basis. Based on these results, the company plans to expand the CARBON study into a potential registrational study that is anticipated to begin consolidated dosing in first-quarter 2022.
A phase I study is investigating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX120 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Two independent ongoing phase I studies are also evaluating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX130 for treating solid tumors as well as certain hematologic malignancies. Top-line data from all the studies are expected later in 2021. Investors will be keen to get an update on the progress of these candidates during the upcoming earnings conference.
Activities related to the development of CTX001 and other pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRISPR this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -2.02% as the Most Accurate Estimate of a loss of $1.72 per share is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.69. Zacks Rank: CRISPR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Alkermes ( ALKS Quick Quote ALKS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +56.52% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Oct 27. You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Regeneron ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.78% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Nov 4.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR (CRSP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
We expect investors to focus on updates on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP - Free Report) progress with its pipeline candidates when it reports third-quarter 2021 results.
The company’s earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other three occasions, with the average earnings surprise being 21.6%. In the last reported quarter, CRISPR reported an earnings surprise of 125.3%.
Shares of the company have plunged 37.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.9% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.
Factors to Consider
With no approved product in its portfolio, CRISPR’s top line mainly comprises grants and collaboration revenues. The company is solely dependent on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) for collaboration revenues. In the last reported quarter, revenues increased year over year, a trend that most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
CRISPR made rapid progress with the development of its lead pipeline candidate CTX001, the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy. The candidate is currently in a phase I/II study for treating sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in partnership with Vertex. The gene-editing therapy candidate has demonstrated a consistent and sustained response to treatment in the given patient population.
The company is also developing three gene-edited allogeneic cell therapy programs consisting of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) candidates, namely CTX110, CTX120, and CTX130, for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers.
Earlier this month, it announced updated positive top-line data from the ongoing phase I CARBON study on CTX110 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from the study demonstrated the potential of CTX110 to produce durable remissions, which are similar to the approved autologous CD19 CAR-T therapies on an intent-to-treat basis. Based on these results, the company plans to expand the CARBON study into a potential registrational study that is anticipated to begin consolidated dosing in first-quarter 2022.
A phase I study is investigating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX120 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Two independent ongoing phase I studies are also evaluating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX130 for treating solid tumors as well as certain hematologic malignancies. Top-line data from all the studies are expected later in 2021. Investors will be keen to get an update on the progress of these candidates during the upcoming earnings conference.
Activities related to the development of CTX001 and other pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRISPR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -2.02% as the Most Accurate Estimate of a loss of $1.72 per share is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.69.
Zacks Rank: CRISPR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
CRISPR Therapeutics AG Price
CRISPR Therapeutics AG price | CRISPR Therapeutics AG Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +56.52% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Oct 27. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.78% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Nov 4.