We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27.
For the quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues between $520 million and $560 million. Adjusted earnings are estimated between 94 cents and $1.10 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $544 million, indicating growth of 49.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year surge of 37%.
Ultra Clean’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Ultra Clean Holdings prior to this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Ultra Clean’s third-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from strong demand for semiconductor products and services, led by solid traction in the semiconductor market.
The company’s robust portfolio of diverse offerings has positioned it well to capitalize on the growing demand for technology that supports 5G wireless, high-performance computing, IoT and AI.
With an increase in wafer fabrication equipment investment, Ultra Clean’s cleaning and analytical services are likely to have become more critical to its integrated device manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer customers to support the production of leading next-gen devices. This is likely to have aided customer acquisition in the to-be-reported quarter.
Ultra Clean’s top line is expected to have benefited from the acquisition of Ham-Let. The acquisition contributed revenues of $58 million in the second quarter.
However, supply chain constraints are expected to have hurt Ultra Clean’s third-quarter results.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Ultra Clean has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CACI International (CACI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.43% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.31% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.