Image: Bigstock
Is Nutrien (NTR) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Nutrien is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 34.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, NTR has returned 45.51% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 9.11%. This means that Nutrien is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NTR belongs to the Fertilizers industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.73% this year, meaning that NTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to NTR as it looks to continue its solid performance.