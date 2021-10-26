We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Offing for CME Group (CME) in Q3 Earnings?
CME Group (CME - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.14% in the last reported quarter.
Factors to Consider
CME Group’s third-quarter revenues are likely to have been aided by clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $903 million, indicating an increase of 8.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Increased volatility, which drives volumes, is likely to have aided improvement in clearing and transaction fees.
The consensus estimate for market data and information services is pegged at $147 million, up 5.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
CME Group reported a decent average daily volume for the third quarter of 2021. ADV of 17.8 million contracts per day improved 14% year over year in the third quarter due to increased volumes in two of the six product lines.
Interest rate volume of 8.1 million contracts per day increased 53%. Energy volume of about 2.2 million contracts increased 18% year over year. Equity index volume of nearly 5.1 million contracts per day fell 6%. Foreign exchange volumes decreased 6% to about 0.8 million contracts per day. Metals volume of 1.1 million contracts per day dropped 17%. Agricultural volume of 1.1 million contracts per day decreased 42%.
Higher compensation and benefits, technology, depreciation and amortization expenses are likely to have increased expenses in the third quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.55, indicating an increase of 12.3% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.59. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CME Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
CME Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | CME Group Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Some stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:
Moody's Corporation (MCO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
Capital One Financial (COF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank #2.