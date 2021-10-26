Factors to Consider Before Altria Group's (MO) Q3 Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) is likely to display year-over-year growth in the top and bottom lines, when it reports third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5,768 million, suggesting a rise of 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable over the past 30 days at $1.27 per share, which indicates an increase of 6.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average. Key Factors to Note
Altria Group has been benefiting from its strong pricing power, which has been aiding the company’s adjusted operating companies income. Though a higher pricing might lead to a possible decline in cigarette consumption, it is seen that smokers tend to absorb price increases owing to the addictive quality of cigarettes. Such trends bode well for the upcoming quarter as well.
The company’s focus on responding well to consumers’ inclination toward low-risk, reduced risk products (RRPs) has been working well. Altria has been responding to the changing market scenario by offering several oral tobacco products. Growth in the non-combustible business has been backed by the launch of IQOS as well as the commercialization of on!. Management believes that on! is a worthwhile addition to Altria’s smokeless portfolio, as oral tobacco-derived nicotine (TDN) products are gaining popularity in the United States owing to their low-risk claims. The company has been focused on expanding the manufacturing capacity as well as the commercial availability of the product. Apart from this, Altria is undertaking efforts to expand in the cannabis industry. That said, cigarette shipment volumes, in general, are being affected by the anti-tobacco campaigns and increased consumer awareness regarding the harmful impacts of tobacco consumption. Regulatory hurdles are also a vital factor limiting the marketing of cigarettes, thereby adversely impacting its sales volume. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Altria Group this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Altria Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.13%. Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Tyson Foods ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The Estee Lauder Companies ( EL Quick Quote EL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.
Altria Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Altria Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altria Group, Inc. Quote
