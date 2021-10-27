Logitech (LOGI) Reports Record Sales in Q2, Misses on Earnings

Logitech ( LOGI Quick Quote LOGI - Free Report) on Monday reported record quarterly sales reaching second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues at $1.31 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter (2% on constant currency). However, the top-line results missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion.
Logitech has been benefiting from the elevated demand for its Video Collaboration tools, mainly driven by the heightening work-from-home and learn-from-home trends. Also, the PC peripheral market is witnessing a strong traction, which is aiding top-line growth.
Additionally, the demand for gaming products shot up on the growing popularity of online video games and eSports amid the stay-at-home scenario.
However, the bottom line registered a year-over-year decline as well as missed the consensus mark. The company’s non-GAAP earnings plunged 44% to $1.05 per share and fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
The dismal bottom-line performance reflects the company’s planned increased promotional spending, higher investment in retail point of sale marketing and industry-wide elevated component costs.
Segmental Details
Logitech’s Gaming segment sales climbed 9% year over year to $331 million. Revenues from Pointing Devices increased 10% year over year to $189 million. Keyboards & Combos sales grew 15% to $236 million.
Video Collaboration sales declined 4% year on year to $232 million. Revenues from PC Webcams were down 9% to $94 million, while the Tablet and Other Accessories sales dipped 3% to $81 million.
The Audio & Wearables segment sales declined 15% year over year to $98 million. Mobile Speakers’ sales decreased 11% to $39 million. The Smart Home segment sales plunged 35% year over year to $6 million.
Margins & Operating Metrics
Non-GAAP gross profit decreased 4.5% to $548 million from the year-ago quarter’s $574 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 370 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 42%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses flared up 52.5% to $337 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses shot up to 25.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s figure of 17.6%.
Non-GAAP operating income plummeted 40.4% to $211 million from the $354 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin declined 11.9% to 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 28.1%.
Liquidity and Shareholders’ Return
As of Sep 30, 2021, Logitech’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.14 billion compared with the $1.50 billion recorded in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company used cash flow of $62.9 million during the fiscal second quarter for operational activities and $177.8 million in the first-half of fiscal 2022.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company paid a dividend of $159.4 million and repurchased shares worth $119.5 million. In the first-half of fiscal 2022, it bought back shares worth $174.4 million and paid $159.4 million in dividend.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook Reiterated
The company reiterated its projections for revenues and operating income. It still estimates sales to remain flat (+/- 5%) year over year in constant currency. Management also kept the non-GAAP operating income guidance range unchanged at $800-$850 million.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Applied Materials ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) , Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) and CACI International ( CACI Quick Quote CACI - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine, Intuit and Zoom is currently pegged at 19.4%, 44.6% and 5.5%, respectively.
