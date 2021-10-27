Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS Quick Quote HAS - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line outpaced the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, while the top line beat the same for the second consecutive quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares are up 2.3% in pre-market trading session. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share. In the quarter under review, net revenues were $1,970 million that beat the consensus mark of $1,957 million. Moreover, the top line rose 11% on a year-over-year basis.
Rich Stoddart, interim chief executive officer, Hasbro stated “Entertainment revenues were up significantly, as the business returns to pre-pandemic levels, and the momentum of the Wizards of the Coast business continued. These performances more than overcame a small decline in our Consumer Product shipments amidst global supply chain challenges in the quarter.”
Brand Performances
During the fiscal third quarter, the Franchise Brand reported revenues of $882 million, up 9% year over year. The upside was backed by growth in
MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY and TRANSFORMERS. During the quarter, Partner Brands’ revenues fell 10% year over year to $ 366.7 million. Although the brand registered growth in Hasbro products for the Marvel portfolio, it was more than offset by declines in other properties.
Revenues at Hasbro Gaming amounted to $281.9 million, up 18% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Its total gaming category revenues increased 21% year over year to $ 658.6 million. The uptick was primarily led by growth in tabletop and digital gaming including
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS as well as games such as THE GAME OF LIFE, CONNECT 4 and GUESS WHO. Emerging Brands’ revenues during the fiscal third quarter increased 15% year over year to $177.5 million owing to growth in PJ MASKS, PEPPA PIG and GI JOE products. Revenues from TV/Film/Entertainment surged 58% year over year to $261.9 million. The segment’s revenues benefited from increased deliveries in scripted, unscripted as well as animated television and film. Segmental Revenues
During first-quarter fiscal 2021, the company had changed its reportable segments to Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming and Entertainment.
In the fiscal third quarter, net revenues from the Consumer Products segments fell 3% year over year to $1,282.7 million. Adjusted operating margin came in at 16.4% compared with 17.2% reported in the prior-year quarter. During the quarter under review, the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment’s revenues totaled $360.2 million, up 32% from $273.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment benefited from robust performance of MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS as well as licensed digital gaming. The segment’s adjusted operating margin came in at 44.3% compared with 51.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues in the Entertainment segment increased 76% year over year to $ 327.1 million. The segment’s adjusted operating margin came in at 12.9% against (1.9%) reported in the prior-year quarter. Operating Highlights
During the fiscal third quarter, Hasbro's cost of sales (as a percentage of net revenues) came in at 30.9% compared with 34.3% in the prior-year quarter. Selling, distribution and administration expenses — as a percentage of net revenues — were 18.4% compared with 18.3% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 26, 2021 were $1,181.2 million, up from $1,132.4 million on Sep 27, 2020. At the end of the reported quarter, inventories totaled $544.1 million compared with $540 million in the year-ago period. As of Sep 26, 2021, long-term debt came in at $3,977.4 million compared with $4,777.8 million as on Sep 27, 2020.
The company’s board of directors announced a dividend of 68 cents per common share. The dividend is payable on Nov 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Nov 1.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hasbro currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Clarus Corporation ( CLAR Quick Quote CLAR - Free Report) , Pool Corporation ( POOL Quick Quote POOL - Free Report) and Crocs, Inc. ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. For 2021, earnings for Clarus and Pool Corp. are expected to surge 108.6% and 80.2%, respectively. Crocs has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
