New Strong Sell Stocks for October 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) owns and operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

