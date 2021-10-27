We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) owns and operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Unilever PLC (UL - Free Report) operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
