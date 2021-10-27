We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Repligen (RGEN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN - Free Report) four segments — namely Filtration, Chromatography, Protein and Process Analytics — when it reports third-quarter results on Oct 28.
The company’s earnings surprise history is pretty impressive. It surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 54.5%. In the last reported quarter, Repligen delivered an earnings surprise of 49.1%.
Shares of the company have increased 43.3% so far this year against the industry’s 10.9% decline.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.
Factors to Consider
Repligen earns its revenues from the sale of several products, which can be categorized mainly into four product franchises, namely Filtration, Chromatography, Protein and Process Analytics.
In the last reported quarter, total revenues were significantly up year over year driven by strong demand across all the franchises, especially the Filtration product business that performed exceptionally amid higher COVID-related sales. We anticipate this trend to have continued in the third quarter.
The sales performance of the four business segments is expected to have improved both sequentially and year over year in third-quarter 2021.
Meanwhile, Repligen’s acquisitions have been boosting inorganic revenues significantly. In September, the company entered into an agreement to acquire privately-held Avitide Inc., a leading chromatography developer with diverse affinity ligand libraries. The company also acquired privately-held Polymem earlier this year in July to complement and expand its membrane and module manufacturing capacity.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Repligen this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of -3.13% as the Most Accurate Estimate of 62 cents per share is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents.
Zacks Rank: Repligen carries a Zacks Rank #3
