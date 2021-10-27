We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Hanesbrands (HBI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hanesbrands is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBI's full-year earnings has moved 10.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HBI has moved about 16.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -4.95% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hanesbrands is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, HBI is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.44% so far this year, so HBI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on HBI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.