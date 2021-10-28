We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents by 27.7%. The bottom line improved a solid 100% from 30 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share, down 46.4% from 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
Enphase Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $351.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.9 million by 1.9%. The top line soared 96.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $178.5 million, driven by strong demand for its microinverter systems and increased shipments for Enphase Storage systems.
Operational Highlights
Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 913 megawatts DC or 2,599,575 microinverters, and 65 megawatt hours of Enphase Storage systems. Adjusted gross margin contracted 20 basis points year over year to 40.8%.
Adjusted operating expenses escalated 93.9% year over year to $57.3 million. This was primarily due to higher research and development, sales and marketing, and increased hiring expenses.
Adjusted operating income during the quarter soared 96.8% to $85.9 million compared with $43.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Financial Performance
Enphase Energy had $885.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $679.4 million at the end of 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $254.9 million at the end of third-quarter 2021 compared with $132.2 million in the year-ago period.
Q4 Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2021, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $390-$410 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $375.7 million, lower than the company’s guided range.
Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $67 million and $70 million, excluding approximately $52 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, and acquisition-related costs and amortization.
Adjusted gross margin is likely to be 38-41%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses.
Zacks Rank
Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
