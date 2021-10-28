Target (TGT) Adds Charm to Holidays With Enhanced Deliveries

Target Corporation ( TGT Quick Quote TGT - Free Report) has been busy preparing for the upcoming holiday season rush with exciting offers, robust product assortments and efficient delivery services. Per latest developments, the retail biggie announced an array of additional features and functionalities to make deliveries and pickups more convenient for consumers. These include adding features like ‘Shopping Partner’, increasing the number of Drive-Up spots as well as enhancing same-day delivery with Shipt and more. Such efforts are likely to help the retailer rake in higher revenues and consumer traffic this season. Let’s take a closer look at the measures undertaken by the company. Delivery Features to Elevate Shopping Experience
Backed by well chalked investments in technology, stores and team members, Target has been witnessing much growth in its delivery service, particularly same-day deliveries. By making enhancement to such offerings, the company plans to provide customers with even more flexibility as they shop for the upcoming festive season.
Target will be augmenting Same-Day Delivery with Shipt that will allow consumers to get door-step delivery in as soon as an hour. Moreover, no membership will be required for availing Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. The company’s Drive Up and Order Pickup will continue to be free and contactless. The orders will be made ready within a couple of hours, with no assigned pickup window. Target will add several features to its Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery to help customers customize their shopping experience. Enhancement to same-day services includes the addition of more than 18,000 assigned spaces for curbside pickup. The new 'Shopping Partner' feature enables customer to send someone else to pick up their Drive Up or Order Pickup order through the Target app or Target.com. Through the ‘Forgot Something’ feature, customers can order more items even after placing an order for Drive Up or Order Pickup. Shoppers can now avail the backup item option for food and beverage pickup on Target.com or in the Target app, excluding adult beverage items. Customers will be able to access seamless delivery for a wide range of Target’s curated assortments, including apparel, accessories, toys, beauty products, electronics, food and beverages. With more stores under the Shipt network and the flexibility to choose stores to shop from, customers will have more options to personalize deliveries. Target continues to invest in its team members to deliver prudent customer services. It has tripled the number of store fulfillment expert roles in the past two years to support Drive Up and Order Pickup services. Store team members will be backup trained in same-day fulfillment as well as in Target's guest service standard. Through well-chalked training initiatives, the company added more experts across its shop-in-shop collaborations as well as in beauty, tech, food and other categories to assist customers. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Target has been undertaking a number of strategic moves in the recent past to prepare itself for the busy shopping season ahead. It boasts a broad range of brand assortments, including exclusive shop-in-shop partnerships with companies like
Apple Inc. ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , Ulta Beauty Inc. ( ULTA Quick Quote ULTA - Free Report) , The Walt Disney Company ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. among others. All said, the company’s robust store and online offerings coupled with growing delivery and pickup services are likely to keep it in good shape. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 26.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 13.2%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
