Has American Express (AXP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is American Express (AXP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
American Express is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 906 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AXP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP's full-year earnings has moved 5.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AXP has moved about 49.66% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 25.62% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Express is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, AXP belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.94% this year, meaning that AXP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AXP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.