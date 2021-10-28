We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Dynamics (GD) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates
General Dynamics Corporation (GD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of $3.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 by 3.4%.
Quarterly earnings improved 5.9% from $2.90 per share in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by operating margin expansion.
Total Revenues
General Dynamics’ third-quarter revenues of $9,568 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,825 million by 2.6%. Revenues, however, grew 1.5% from $9,431 million in the year-ago quarter.
General Dynamics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
General Dynamics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Dynamics Corporation Quote
Backlog
General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $88.1 billion, up 8.1% year over year. The estimated potential contract value was $41.5 billion.
Segmental Performance
Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $2,066 million, up 4.6% year over year. However, operating earnings of $262 million deteriorated 7.4% from the prior-year quarter’s $283 million.
Marine Systems: Segment revenues rose 9.6% from the prior-year quarter to $2,637 million. Also, operating earnings were up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter to $229 million.
Technologies: The segment reported revenues of $3,120 million, which decreased 4% year over year. Operating earnings of $327 million grew 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $314 million.
Combat Systems: The segment’s revenues of $1,745 million were down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,801 million. Operating earnings, however, improved 2.2% year over year to $276 million.
Operational Highlights
Company-wide operating margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 11.3% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.
In the quarter under review, General Dynamics’ operating costs and expenses increased 1.5% from the year-ago period to $8,488 million.
Interest expenses in the reported quarter declined 16.1% year over year to $99 million.
Financial Condition
As of Oct 3, 2021, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents were $3,139 million compared with $2,824 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt, as of Oct 3, 2021, was $11,485 million, which escalated from the 2020-end level of $9,995 million.
At the end of third-quarter 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities of $2,589 million compared with $1,296 million generated in the year-ago period.
Zacks Rank
General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Defense Releases
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 62.5%.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 17.8%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $6.66 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 by a whopping 239.8%.