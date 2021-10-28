We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The figure increased 18.2% year over year.
Net sales increased 21.3% year over year to $2.82 billion and beat the consensus mark by 4.2%. Organically, net sales increased 13%.
The top line benefited from robust growth in the automotive, industrial, military and broadband end-markets.
Quarterly Details
Interconnect Products and Assemblies’ (95.8% of net sales) sales were up 21.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2.70 billion. Cable Products and Solutions' sales were $119.3 million, up 17.5% year over year.
Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 31.6% year over year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of revenues increased 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.3%.
Adjusted operating margin contracted 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20.3%.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2021, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.30 billion, higher than $1.24 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.
Total debt was $5.25 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.
During the quarter, the company purchased 2.3 million shares for $171 million. Amphenol also paid dividends of $87 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders during the third quarter being $258 million.
Amphenol also announced a 38% increase in dividend from 0.145 cents to 20 cents per share.
Guidance
Amphenol expects fourth-quarter 2021 earnings between 61 cents and 63 cents per share, indicating 7% to 11% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $2.690 billion and $2.750 billion, indicating 11-13% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 63 cents, implying 14.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.70 billion, suggesting 16.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
For 2021, Amphenol expects earnings between $2.39 and $2.41 per share, indicating 28% to 29% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $10.540 billion and $10.600 billion, indicating 28-29% year-over-year growth.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Amphenol has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Similar-ranked stocks are Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) and Cognex (CGNX - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Apple, Trimble and Cognex are set to report their quarterly earnings on Oct 28, Nov 3 and Nov 4.