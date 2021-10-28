We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rollins' (ROL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increases Y/Y
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.
Adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5% but increased 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $650.2 million beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and improved 11.4% year over year.
Rollins’ stock has gained 8.1% over the past six months, outperforming the 2.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote
Other Quarterly Details
Organic revenues of $637.5 million increased 9.2% year over year. Organic revenues on a constant exchange rate were $637.1 million, increasing 9.2% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA of $150.9 million increased 8.7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2% declined 60 basis points (bps) year over year.
Rollins exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $117.7 million compared with the prior quarter’s $128.5 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $49.3 million compared with $69.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $79.7 million of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures were $6.8 million. Free cash flow was $72.9 million in the quarter.
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
