We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.18, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 0.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
CSCO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 17, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CSCO to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.98 billion, up 8.79% from the year-ago period.
CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $52.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.52% and +5.99%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSCO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note CSCO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.86, so we one might conclude that CSCO is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.