Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $340.17, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the prior-year quarter.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.02% and +71.75%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.