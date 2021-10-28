We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $613.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 11.67% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
INTU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTU to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.81 billion, up 36.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.61% and +16.04%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTU has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.07 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.95.
Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 3.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.